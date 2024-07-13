Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.63

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $2.82. Baozun shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 661,235 shares changing hands.

Separately, China Renaissance lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Baozun Trading Up 2.5 %

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

