Barclays Boosts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $10.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.28 and a beta of 2.43. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,000,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 1,069.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 650,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 594,945 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,698,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,852,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

