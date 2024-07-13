Barclays Cuts Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $60.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho raised Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sunoco in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.86.

SUN opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.876 per share. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.95%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $505,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $505,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David K. Skidmore acquired 1,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $78,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,076.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,500 shares of company stock worth $479,570.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Sunoco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 2.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

