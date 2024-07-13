Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,274 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 18.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 2.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 51.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barclays stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,655,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

