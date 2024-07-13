Barclays Raises 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $120.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.17.

Shares of MMM opened at $104.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

