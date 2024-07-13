Barclays Raises Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $126.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.00.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.2 %

BX opened at $129.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.25.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

