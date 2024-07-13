Barclays Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $385.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $311.21.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TT

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $343.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.18. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $347.20. The firm has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.