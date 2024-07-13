Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director William C. Martin Purchases 38,000 Shares

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) Director William C. Martin bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $273,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,441 shares in the company, valued at $901,920.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. The company has a market cap of $217.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.09. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $226.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,003 shares during the period. Barnes & Noble Education makes up approximately 3.5% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 9.89% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Stories

