Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 114.4% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Basf Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BASFY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 139,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,880. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BASFY shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Basf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

