Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 356,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 268,913 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bath & Body Works

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.