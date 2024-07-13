Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 3,080.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131,347 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.60% of Bausch Health Companies worth $23,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,121,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $16,040,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $4,758,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

