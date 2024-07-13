BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Up 83.3% in June

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BayFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BAFN remained flat at $12.94 during trading hours on Friday. 251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.41. BayFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.09%.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

