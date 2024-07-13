BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BCE from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$53.25 to C$53.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.31.

Get BCE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BCE

BCE Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE BCE opened at C$44.28 on Wednesday. BCE has a one year low of C$42.58 and a one year high of C$59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$45.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.19. The firm has a market cap of C$40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. BCE had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.0157895 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.998 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.81%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.