Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,155,700 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the June 15th total of 2,332,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,389.3 days.

BEPTF stock remained flat at $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Beach Energy has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $1.24.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

