Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $339.58 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $339.58 million and $823,666.10 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.06 or 0.05368249 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00044641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00014081 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,863,740 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,163,740 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

