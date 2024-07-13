Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires 6,706 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $886,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 811,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,239,000 after buying an additional 59,685 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.54. 447,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,287. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.42. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $111.05.
About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.