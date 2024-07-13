Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,684,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,267,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $446.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

