Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $174,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 85,609,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,083,844. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

