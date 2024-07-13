Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

EFG stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.42. The company had a trading volume of 509,778 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

