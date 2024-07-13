Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Invests $338,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 11,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $82,256,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $227,566,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.61. The stock had a trading volume of 50,827,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,470,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

