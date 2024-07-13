Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 376 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 18.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 54.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,814,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,686,000 after purchasing an additional 312,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.07. 6,250,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,736,103. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

