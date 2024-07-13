Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 4,279 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. decreased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,175,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,040.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 72,115 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,428 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.00. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

