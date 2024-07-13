Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 858 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NULG. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NULG traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.31. 48,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.00. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.