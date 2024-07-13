Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes $1.07 Million Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at about $230,000.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BITB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.42. 2,135,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,355. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.17.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.