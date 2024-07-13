Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 243,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,287,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. EQ LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 53,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $514.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,238,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,136. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $518.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $494.02 and its 200 day moving average is $471.63. The stock has a market cap of $466.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

