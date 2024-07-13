Berenberg Bank Trims Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Target Price to GBX 620

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.97) to GBX 620 ($7.94) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Impax Asset Management Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON IPX opened at GBX 390.50 ($5.00) on Wednesday. Impax Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of GBX 350 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 610.09 ($7.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 436.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 468.57. The stock has a market cap of £501.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,301.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Impax Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,333.33%.

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

