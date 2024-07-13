Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BERY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BERY opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 433.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Recommended Stories

