Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.72.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,004,129 shares of company stock valued at $166,398,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

