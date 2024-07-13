BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Trading Up 3.1%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.34. 28,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 133,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

BeyondSpring Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeyondSpring

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and as an anti-cancer agent, as well as for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

