BHP Group (LON:BHP) Trading Down 1.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,000. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. BHP Group traded as low as GBX 2,240 ($28.69) and last traded at GBX 2,252 ($28.85). 2,022,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,279,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,277 ($29.17).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BHP. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.58) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,353.75 ($30.15).

The company has a market cap of £116.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,007.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,292.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,338.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.57.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

