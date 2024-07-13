Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Update

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,300 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the June 15th total of 272,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bit Origin Stock Performance

Shares of BTOG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,636. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. Bit Origin has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

Institutional Trading of Bit Origin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Bit Origin as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

