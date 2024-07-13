Bitcoin Price Hits $58,677.18 on Top Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,157.13 billion and $17.49 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $58,677.18 on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.87 or 0.00633760 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00041000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00067292 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,720,193 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.