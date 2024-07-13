Bitcoin Tops One Day Volume of $14.42 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,160.59 billion and $14.42 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $58,852.60 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.17 or 0.00632385 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00041297 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00066890 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,720,209 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
