BITICA COIN Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $724.63 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $724.63 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,442.63 or 0.99984665 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00067496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0400073 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

