BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (BIGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 31st

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0885 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BIGZ opened at $7.42 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $362,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,031,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,721,422.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 545,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,351.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

