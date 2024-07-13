BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.24

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.24 and last traded at $61.13, with a volume of 4356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.19.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCTU. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

