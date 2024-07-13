Blast (BLAST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $105.55 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Blast token can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blast has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blast has a market capitalization of $297.59 million and $105.55 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blast Profile

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,773,077,766 tokens. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,722,038,948.15449 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01573312 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $170,111,709.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

