Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $76,355.79 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $76,355.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,066,698.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $338,414.01.
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88.
Block Stock Up 3.4 %
Block stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.