Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $76,355.79 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $76,355.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,066,698.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $338,414.01.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88.

Block Stock Up 3.4 %

Block stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Read Our Latest Report on SQ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.