Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Holdings Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,484,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 106,457 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $99,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 50,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,048,000 after buying an additional 175,493 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 29,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands Stock Up 2.5 %

BLMN opened at $17.92 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

Bloomin' Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLMN. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

