Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Bought by OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 370.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,800 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital accounts for about 6.7% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 100,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,941 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 744.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 288,015 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $9,929,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OWL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

OWL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. 3,590,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,811. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 147.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.