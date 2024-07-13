BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 305.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BXC traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.74. The company had a trading volume of 81,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.43. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $132.67. The company has a market capitalization of $863.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $726.24 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXC

BlueLinx Profile

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.