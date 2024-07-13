BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Shares Up 0.3%

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.65 and last traded at C$13.60. 190,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 219,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.56.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.51.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

