BMO Capital Markets Lowers Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $109.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DUK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.42.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $105.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.