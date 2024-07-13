BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Trading Up 0.8%

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.82 and last traded at $44.72. 36,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 47,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.