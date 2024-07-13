Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 352.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,898 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BAH traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $158.16. 373,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,386. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day moving average of $145.49. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

