Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Boralex Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE BLX opened at C$35.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.16. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$25.40 and a twelve month high of C$36.68. The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.05. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of C$291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.0561014 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Boralex’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

