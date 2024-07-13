Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Down 51.4% in June

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the June 15th total of 66,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Boxlight Trading Up 8.2 %

Boxlight stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 90,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,361. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.62.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.04 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 64.01% and a negative net margin of 25.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

