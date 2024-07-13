Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,114,200 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 1,649,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,392.8 days.
Brambles Price Performance
Shares of BMBLF remained flat at $9.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. Brambles has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $10.65.
Brambles Company Profile
