Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the June 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bridgestone Stock Up 1.0 %

BRDCY traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $19.64. 48,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $23.05.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bridgestone will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.