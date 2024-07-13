Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,691 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,560,524,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,549,000 after buying an additional 2,998,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,198,000 after buying an additional 1,246,066 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after buying an additional 6,701,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,361,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,970,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7 %

BMY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,677,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,541,226. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05, a PEG ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

